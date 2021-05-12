NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council is expected to vote on a measure to regulate moped share companies Wednesday.
The bill would prohibit the operation of companies likes Revel without Department of Transportation approval, and require system operators to obtain a permit for each moped in their fleet.
It would also require approved mopeds to not exceed 30 mph.
It comes after a series of incidents, including the death of our CBS2 colleague Nina Kapur last year.