NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council is expected to vote on a measure to regulate moped share companies Wednesday.

The bill would prohibit the operation of companies likes Revel without Department of Transportation approval, and require system operators to obtain a permit for each moped in their fleet.

It would also require approved mopeds to not exceed 30 mph.

It comes after a series of incidents, including the death of our CBS2 colleague Nina Kapur last year.

