Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and just a stray shower or two. Temps will return to the mid and upper 60s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly again. Temps will fall into the 40s with some 30s N&W.
Tomorrow's looking like the pick of the week: mostly sunny with highs near 70°.
Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with some iso’d pop-up showers. Temps will climb into the low 70s.