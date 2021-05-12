Breaking NewsFirefighter Killed, Another Critically Injured Battling Blaze In New Haven
Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and just a stray shower or two. Temps will return to the mid and upper 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly again. Temps will fall into the 40s with some 30s N&W.

Tomorrow’s looking like the pick of the week: mostly sunny with highs near 70°.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with some iso’d pop-up showers. Temps will climb into the low 70s.

