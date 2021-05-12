NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign legislation making Open Streets permanent Thursday.
This comes as the city is expanding the popular program with Open Boulevards.
It will start with 10 boulevards or multiple blocks in a row where vehicles will not be allowed.
This will make way for outdoor dining, performances and community activities.
The closures will begin on a rolling basis across all five boroughs.
For a full list of locations, dates and times, click here.