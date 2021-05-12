NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s been a violent morning beneath the Crossroads of the World.
According to police, there have been two unrelated incidents in the Times Square subway station Wednesday morning.READ MORE: 2 Shot In Morris Heights Section Of The Bronx
Police say that at 9:11 a.m., a man was slashed in the face at the station. Police say the victim was sitting on a bench inside the station when a stranger approached and started talking to him. The victim removed his headphones and asked “Are you talking to me?” at which point the suspect spit on him and slashed his face.
The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital in stable condition and has received stitches.
The suspect got away. There have been no arrests.READ MORE: New York City Council Expected To Vote On Moped Share Regulations
In an earlier incident, an MTA supervisor was punched at 7:40 a.m. by a woman, who ran off.
The incidents come in the shadow of a shooting in Times Square, and a series of subway crimes that have New Yorkers on edge.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.MORE NEWS: New Haven Firefighter Killed, Another Critically Injured Battling Early Morning Blaze