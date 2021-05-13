NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Sources say it happened in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

According to police, the suspect opened fire on officers first and the officers returned fire.

Police confirm one officer was shot three times. The officer was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was shot by police. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation avoid the area of Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/b7zHMckP6P — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 13, 2021

In a tweet around 11:45 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area of Macon Street and Howard Avenue.

Further details have not been released.

