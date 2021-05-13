NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted after a woman waiting for a subway was stabbed in Brooklyn.

It happened at the Pennsylvania Avenue station around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the woman, 60, bumped into the suspect and apologized to him.

When she turned to see if a train was approaching, the suspect allegedly stabbed her in the back, shoulder and arm, police said.

He ran down to the street and fled the scene, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and a collapsed lung.

Police said the man they’re looking for is in his 20s, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants and white sneakers.

It’s one of at least four subway crimes police are investigating from Wednesday morning. Police also released pictures of a man suspected of slashing a man at the Times Square station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.