NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The director of the Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans can now go maskless indoors.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were not wearing masks when they spoke about the decision at the Rose Garden.

But this updated guidance doesn’t mean you can take your mask off just anywhere, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

It is important to remember that you still need to follow local rules in your town or city or within your local business.

“This is an exciting and powerful moment,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Walensky announced a huge update when it comes to masking.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Walensky said.

It’s a big change from the CDC’s last mask guidance, just over two weeks ago, which was widely criticized as being too cautious.

Walensky said Thursday’s decision was based on data that has come out since then, including about the vaccine’s overall effectiveness, and effectiveness against variants.

“Our purpose here as a public health agency is to follow the science,” Walensky said.

It’s important to note that ditching the mask is a recommendation. Walensky said it’s up to local governments to decide if this is the right move for them.

She said the CDC will be issuing updated guidance shortly for businesses, schools and travel.

But for now, Walensky said, masks are still required for everyone on planes, trains, and public transportation, as well as health care settings.

All of this comes as children ages 12 to 15 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

On Thursday at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, a small group was among the first to roll up sleeves.

“It means that I can go back to school and start traveling again and do things we used to do,” 13-year-old Sydney Jordan said.

“We just wanted to resume some sort of normalcy in our lives,” mother Valentine Jordan added.