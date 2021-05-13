HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says a basic agreement has been reached to avert a strike at more than two dozen nursing homes across the state.
It comes after the governor revised a proposal that releases $267 million in additional state funding for nursing homes, some of which will go toward wage increases.
The workers, including nurses, nurses aides, housekeeping staff and laundry workers, have threatened to walk out over what they call poverty-level wages and dangerously low staffing levels.
About 2,800 workers at 26 facilities were expected to walk off the job Friday morning.
