NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a hammer attack in Times Square.
Police say 37-year-old Ebony Jackson was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
On May 2, Jackson allegedly approached two women on West 42nd Street and demanded they take their masks off.
According to police, Jackson then hit one woman in the head with a hammer and ran off.
The 31-year-old victim was hospitalized with a cut to her head, but is expected to be OK.
Jackson has been charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.