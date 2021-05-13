NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire again over remarks he made about what constitutes sexual harassment.
Several women, including former aide Charlotte Bennett, have accused the governor of sexual harassment, but the governor has denied any wrongdoing.
During his Thursday news briefing, Cuomo said, “Harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable. That is not harassment. If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment, that’s you feeling uncomfortable.”
When @NYGovCuomo propositioned me for sex, he broke the law. It is very simple: the issue is about his actions, it is not about my feelings. He broke the law (you know, the one he signed). Apologies don't fix that, and neither do denials. https://t.co/wuQ8eOH9sS
— Charlotte Bennett (@_char_bennett_) May 13, 2021
In a tweet, Bennett wrote, "When [Cuomo] propositioned me for sex, he broke the law. It is very simple: the issue is about his actions, it is not about my feelings. He broke the law."
At least eight women have accused the governor of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. State Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation into the allegations.