It’s like Groundhog Day around here! Repeating the forecast day after day can get a little boring, but when the forecast is pleasant for this long of a stretch, we will humbly accept! Cold mornings followed-up by sunny afternoons are the way.
Another Frost Advisory is in effect for the most northwestern parts of the area. Wake up temps will be in the lower 30s.
Friday’s rain chances are even lower than yesterday. Skies will be partly sunny, and temps right around 70 again…
The weekend outlook is a touch better as well. Temps are a little warmer (mid 70s) and the rain chances are weakened.
