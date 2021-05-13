NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released images of a man wanted for allegedly slashing a man at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station.
It happened around 8:50 a.m. on May 12, according to the NYPD.
A 35-year-old man was allegedly slashed by a man with a scalpel during an argument on the southbound 1,2,3 train platform.
The victim was hospitalized with a severe laceration, police said.
The suspected assailant fled the scene.
In all, police are investigating at least four Wednesday morning subway attacks, including two at the Times Square station.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.