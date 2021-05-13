NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 4-year-old girl who was shot in Times Square on Saturday got a special surprise from police Thursday.

Officers brought some new toys to Skye Martinez’s home in Brooklyn, and Minnie Mouse even stopped by for a visit.

There was also a parade of fancy cars and choppers in the sky.

Skye is recovering well after being shot in the leg, a protective boot shielding her injury.

Her mother says she’s so grateful for the generosity.

“We just want justice for Skye, for what happened in the city … No kid should ever be in a situation like this. I just keep remembering my daughter looking at me, at my eyes, telling me, ‘Mommy, I’m OK. Mommy, I’m OK.’ It’s just amazing to me that she was being very brave and not crying,” she said. “This has been a very traumatic event in many ways.”

“Thank you for all the gifts for my daughter that you give her. Thanks for the NYPD for giving the gifts and coming by,” Skye’s father said.

Skye’s family is relieved to hear the alleged gunman, 31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad, was arrested after leading police on a nationwide manhunt.