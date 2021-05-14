NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released new surveillance video it says shows an armed suspect prior to a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
It happened at a building on Westchester Avenue in the Longwood section early last Sunday morning.
The man in the video is seen aiming a gun at someone, police said.
Police later found Allen Steven Urena shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.