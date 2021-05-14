NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer who was shot multiple times in Brooklyn late Wednesday night was released from Kings County Hospital on Thursday. Police say his bulletproof vest likely saved his life.

He was shot in the aftermath of a gun battle between alleged gang members, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Giving high-fives and handshakes, 28-year-old Officer Brian McGurran was wheeled out of the hospital. He then got up and walked, just 13 hours after he was shot three times by a suspect in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

McGurran lives on Long Island and comes from a family of NYPD officers. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“A heroic officer out there protecting us, out there making sure that anyone who aims to do violence against a fellow New Yorker is stopped,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at Madison and Broadway, where a white SUV smashed into a pole.

Police say the SUV was sitting at a red light when a man ran up and shot at three men inside. The driver tried to speed off but crashed.

BREAKING: Police say an NYPD officer has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in BKLYN. NYPD says it appears the cop was shot in the aftermath of a deadly fight between two gangs. His bulletproof vest likely saved his life. Latest on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/IjAF6maPxw — John Dias (@JohnBDias) May 13, 2021

“Started shooting inside the car. The car pulled off and hit that van. One of the men jumped out and rolled on the ground and ran towards this street. The car crashed into that pole. The driver jumped out and he tried to run, hopping up on one leg,” said witness Chico James.

Investigators say Robert Randall, 28, was killed and Malik Lucas, 21, is in critical condition. A third man in the SUV was not hurt. All three occupants were known to police.

“All three have an extensive arrest history, are gang members with open gun cases,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Meanwhile, uniformed police were in an unmarked patrol car blocks away when they heard the ShotSpotter alert informing them of gunshots.

The officers saw a man walking quickly near Saratoga Park and got out to investigate. Police say bodycam audio shows the man did not say anything, instead immediately pulled out a gun and shot at the cops. McGurran was hit in the back of his bulletproof vest, as well as his leg and buttocks.

Below is a picture of the vest that saved our officers life. pic.twitter.com/gTjzUFKS3W — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 13, 2021

“He is in surprisingly good spirits, thankful to be alive,” Shea said. “It’s by the grace of God that we are not about to start planning for a second funeral in one month.”

A parked vehicle was seen riddled with bullet holes. One bullet struck suspect Boyce Hayward in the leg. Police say he belongs to the Young Stackers gang.

Earlier tonight an NYPD Officer was shot 3 times while on patrol in Brooklyn. @NYPDShea shares details of this incident. pic.twitter.com/PpE0zPCeDi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 13, 2021

Sources say 9mm shell casings were found at both scenes, and the suspect was carrying a 9mm handgun.

Hayward, 26, was apprehended at the scene and in custody at the hospital. However, Shea said it was not immediately clear if this suspect is the man who shot at the white SUV.

Police suspect the shooting was part of an ongoing war between two rival gangs in the area.

“This is an example of extraordinary bravery. Here are our officers, in a situation where they see someone acting suspiciously, and they go and do what we depend on them to do every single day and protect their fellow New Yorkers,” de Blasio said.

Shea said a preliminary investigation shows one officer fired 12 rounds and the other officer fired nine. The sergeant did not fire his weapon.

CBS2’s John Dias contributed to this report.