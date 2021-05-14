CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are trying to track down those responsible for allegedly causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage at a soccer field in Centereach.
Suffolk County police said there have been at least three incidents at Our Savior New American School's soccer facility since December 16, 2020.
Most recently, on May 9 police were called to the school after light fixtures, signs and the sprinkle system were damaged the night before.
The light poles were also damaged in the first incident reported on December 17.
Combined, the damage totals more than $38,000, police said.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477) or online at www.P3Tips.com. All tips are confidential.