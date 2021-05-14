CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CDC, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Face Covering, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s not ready to lift the state’s mask mandate.

Under the new CDC recommendations, fully vaccinated people may go without wearing a mask or physically distancing indoors except on airplanes and public transportation.

READ MORE: NYC Nonprofits Team Up For Combination Food, COVID Vaccination Drive In Queens

Masks must also be worn at hospitals, doctor’s offices, nursing homes, prisons and homeless shelters.

Local governments, however, ultimately have the final decision on the matter, and Murphy says New Jersey’s indoor mask mandate will remain in place in public settings.

COVID VACCINE

Murphy says New Jersey has worked hard to get people vaccinated and bring infection rates down, and he wants progress to continue.

“As much as we want to get there, and we will get there, as it relates to indoor masking, it’s only a matter of time. If you’re in a business or a public setting, we’re not there yet. We’re frankly not there yet,” he said.

READ MORE: New CDC Guidance Leaves Some Ready To Toss Their Masks, Others More Hesitant

The governor says it is OK for vaccinated people to go maskless outdoors.

He will have more updates on Monday.

MORE NEWS: COVID 'Breakthroughs': CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez Explains Why Some Fully Vaccinated People Still Test Positive

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, has only said the state’s top health officials are reviewing the new guidance.

CBSNewYork Team