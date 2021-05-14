CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello there!

Let the good weather keep rolling! We can expect another fine spring day to end the work week. Friday’s temps are forecast to rise into the mid 70s under ample sunshine. Only the slightest rain chances exist, and there is no reason to cancel any outdoor activities. PM highs: 69 – 76.

Saturday and Sunday are both good looking and sun filled. Sunday bring a better chance for an afternoon storm, and a little more cloud cover. Both days can expect PM highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

