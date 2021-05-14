By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello there!READ MORE: CDC Announces New Mask Guidance For People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Let the good weather keep rolling! We can expect another fine spring day to end the work week. Friday’s temps are forecast to rise into the mid 70s under ample sunshine. Only the slightest rain chances exist, and there is no reason to cancel any outdoor activities. PM highs: 69 – 76.NYPD Budget, Rising Gun Violence Dominate First Democratic New York City Mayoral Debate
Saturday and Sunday are both good looking and sun filled. Sunday bring a better chance for an afternoon storm, and a little more cloud cover. Both days can expect PM highs in the mid 70s.
Have a great weekend!MORE NEWS: Former New Jersey Resident Heartbroken After Dog Dies During Grooming At PetSmart