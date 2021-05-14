HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly five years after a deadly crash at the Hoboken terminal, NJ TRANSIT has reached settlements in lawsuits filed.
Fabiola Bittar de Kroon, 34, was standing on the platform when the train failed to stop and crashed. She was hit by falling debris and killed.
More than 100 people were injured.
Lawsuits were eventually filed by de Kroon's family and several others who were injured.
Each settlement was worth more than $500,000, but specific amounts weren’t given.