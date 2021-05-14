NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man in connection to two slashings, one in the subway.
Investigators say the man, who was caught on camera, approached a woman on 135th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on April 25th and slashed her on her back and shoulders.READ MORE: NYPD: 1 Of 2 Suspects In Custody After 3 Subway Riders Slashed Within Minutes In Lower Manhattan
He ran off.READ MORE: Mega Millions Jackpot Soars Past $430 Million
The victim was treated for her wounds.
Police believe the same man also stabbed a woman last week on a subway platform in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Her injuries were not serious.MORE NEWS: New CDC Guidance Leaves Some Ready To Toss Their Masks, Others More Hesitant
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.