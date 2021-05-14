NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Qinxuan Pan has been arrested following a nationwide manhunt.

He had been sought in the shooting death of Yale University graduate student Kevin Jiang.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Pan was arrested in Alabama.

Pan, 29, is a graduate student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He was considered armed and dangerous, police said.

MIT did not comment on the investigation, but the school did confirm that Pan received undergraduate degrees from the institute in June 2014 and has been enrolled as a graduate student since September 2014.

The school also said that Jiang’s fiancée graduate from MIT in 2020.

Pan is accused of stealing an SUV from a Massachusetts dealership the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.

Jiang, 26, had recently gotten engaged to be married. The Seattle native earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials.

In the Army, he was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer, according to Yale.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Pan’s location and arrest.

Police said someone shot Jiang multiple times. He was found near his car, which had rear end damage.