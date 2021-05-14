NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two New York nonprofits teamed up Friday for a combination food and COVID vaccination drive.
The event was held at the Plaza Del Sol Family Health Center in Corona, Queens.READ MORE: COVID Restrictions In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Says Indoor Mask Mandate Will Remain In Place Despite New CDC Guidance
Organizers Urban Health Plan and Grow NYC say the community was greatly impacted by the pandemic.
Food insecurity remains a problem as well as access to the COVID-19 vaccine.READ MORE: New CDC Guidance Leaves Some Ready To Toss Their Masks, Others More Hesitant
Organizers say Latinos have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
“We want to understand why people are not vaccinated and see how we can teach or talk about it because sometimes it’s either a lack of knowledge, sometimes it’s wrong information or sometimes it’s they’re afraid,” said Luis Marrero, director of external affairs for Urban Health Plan.MORE NEWS: COVID 'Breakthroughs': CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez Explains Why Some Fully Vaccinated People Still Test Positive
People can get vaccinated at the health center Monday through Saturday, no appointment needed.