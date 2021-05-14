CHICAGO (CBS) — A cat landed safely and walked away after jumping from the fifth-story window of a burning building on Thursday.
The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon on the fifth floor of the six-story apartment building at 65th Street and Lowe Avenue, according to the Fire Department. Officials called a still-and-box alarm for the fire, which was contained to one unit and was quickly extinguished.
Incredible provided by the Fire Department shows smoke billowing from busted-out windows in the building. A black cat then is seen jumping out of an open window as a crowd yells, “Look at the cat!”
Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021
The cat landed safely on the grass, bounced, and walked away.
No injuries were reported in the fire.