STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a missing Connecticut man with dementia who might be in New York City.
Fifty-nine-year-old Andre Edouard, of Stratford, was last seen leaving work around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on West Avenue near Ardmore Road in Stamford.READ MORE: Paterson Mother Charged With Murder In 7-Year-Old's Death
It’s believed he may be in the city because his son is an NYPD detective.READ MORE: 3 Teens Charged In Manhattan Subway Attacks, Police Release Video Of New Suspect Believed To Be Group's Lookout
Edouard was last seen driving a white 2001 Toyota Highlander with a Connecticut license plate reading 611PVB.
The vehicle was reportedly spotted entering the Holland Tunnel.MORE NEWS: Pro-Palestine Protesters Block Traffic On Gowanus Expressway
Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.