STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a missing Connecticut man with dementia who might be in New York City.

Fifty-nine-year-old Andre Edouard, of Stratford, was last seen leaving work around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on West Avenue near Ardmore Road in Stamford.

It’s believed he may be in the city because his son is an NYPD detective.

Edouard was last seen driving a white 2001 Toyota Highlander with a Connecticut license plate reading 611PVB.

Fifty-nine-year-old Andre Edouard, of Stratford, was last seen leaving work around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on West Avenue near Ardmore Road in Stamford. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The vehicle was reportedly spotted entering the Holland Tunnel.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.

