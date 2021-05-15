By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a wonderfully warm Saturday it was, with temps well into the 70s and even nearing 80!
There were a few spotty showers that popped up, but the day was by no means a washout.
Expect mainly clear skies this evening and overnight with temps dropping back through the 60s to an overnight low in the mid 50s in NYC, with some 40s well north and west… A nice, crisp spring night!
Tomorrow will feature a bit more cloud cover in the afternoon with temps dialed back a bit into the low/mid 70s… and a slightly better risk for scattered showers, maybe even some rumbles of thunder.
While we don’t expect anything severe, you’ll definitely wanna pay attention to the skies.

The workweek ahead is shaping up to be an overall beauty with mainly dry conditions and temps warming into the low & mid 80s by week’s end… Stay tuned!