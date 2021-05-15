By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re looking at a pretty decent weekend across the region! The rain chances are not zero, but it’s by no means anything to cancel outdoor plans over.READ MORE: 3 Teens Charged In Manhattan Subway Attacks, Police Release Video Of New Suspect Believed To Be Group's Lookout
Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temps in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% risk of a spotty shower or two, but most places stay dry.
Temps tonight fall into the mid 50s for NYC and 40s to the north and west under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow brings a slightly better risk of some PM showers and storms (about 30%), but still… they’re scattered and not everyone will see them.READ MORE: Thomas Valva Case: Ex-NYPD Officer Michael Valva, Former Fiancée Angela Pollina Appear In Court For Pre-Trial Hearing
Otherwise, it’s a partly sunny day with temps in the mid 70s.
We warm up into the 80s by the middle of next week. Overall, no major rain-makers on the horizon.
MORE NEWS: Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera In Violent Assault At Brooklyn Subway Station
Have a great weekend!