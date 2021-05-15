PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 7-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was hurt in a stabbing at a Paterson, New Jersey apartment Saturday, authorities said.
Police found the young child and teenager with stab wounds when they responded to the third-floor apartment just after 7 a.m., Passaic County prosecutors said.
Both were rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the 7-year-old was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. The teen was treated and released.
Authorities had no immediate information about arrests or suspects. Police referred questions to the prosecutor's office.
Authorities continue to investigate and asked anyone with information to call detectives or the prosecutor’s office.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBS2 for updates.
