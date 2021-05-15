HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hoboken has expanded vaccine access for residents ages 12 and up.
The vaccine clinic with Medicine Man Pharmacy and the city Health Department opened Saturday on Jackson Street, offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for the newly eligible age group.READ MORE: Over A Third Of States Are Ending COVID-19 Mask Mandates
It follows updated guidance from the FDA and emergency use approval for kids 12-15 years old.
There was one common theme among everyone who spoke to CBS2.
“Well, I think if I do it, I’ll influence other people to also do it as well so that we can get back to normal,” 13-year-old Caitlyn Powell said.READ MORE: NYC Nonprofits Team Up For Combination Food, COVID Vaccination Drive In Queens
“Yeah, I was excited. I’m ready to go back to normal,” another girl said.
The clinic for ages 12 and up will also be open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, by appointment only.MORE NEWS: COVID Restrictions In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Says Indoor Mask Mandate Will Remain In Place Despite New CDC Guidance
Children ages 12-16 must be accompanied by a guardian.