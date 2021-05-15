NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nicki Minaj is opening up about the death of her father, Robert Maraj, for the first time since he was killed in a hit-and-run on Long Island.
In a letter posted on her website, Minaj said it has been the most devastating loss of her life.
She went on to say, “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone.”
Sixty-four-year-old Maraj died in February after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Mineola.
The driver, 70-year-old Charles Polevich, turned himself in to police a few days later.
To read Minaj’s letter, click here.