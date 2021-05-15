NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYC Pride doesn’t want police at its events anymore, until at least 2025.
The organization says effective immediately, it is banning corrections and law enforcement officers.READ MORE: Paterson Mother Charged With Murder In 7-Year-Old's Death
That includes at its signature Pride march, which is set to take place in June.
The group says while law enforcement is meant to provide safety, they can sometimes be threatening and dangerous to their community.READ MORE: 3 Teens Charged In Manhattan Subway Attacks, Police Release Video Of New Suspect Believed To Be Group's Lookout
The ban includes the Gay Officers Action League, or GOAL, which addresses the needs of LGBTQ officers.
In a statement, GOAL said it “is disheartened by the decision,” adding the “abrupt about-face in order to placate some of the activists in our community is shameful.”MORE NEWS: Play Ball! Dozens Of Kids Return To The Field As East Harlem Little League Restarts
A spokesperson for the NYPD also called it “disheartening” and said they’ll still be at the march to ensure traffic safety and good order.