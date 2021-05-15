NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to identify three people caught on camera and accused of breaking into a Bronx home while impersonating police officers.
It happened near Gabriel Drive and Mace Avenue just after midnight on April 27, but police just released surveillance video of the suspects inside the home.
According to police, the three male suspects were armed and got in by forcing their way through a back door.
Once inside, they allegedly identified themselves as police, waved their guns and handcuffed two women.
The video shows the suspects were wearing vests marked “POLICE.” They were also wearing police hats, according to the NYPD.
The three demanded money from the women, 32 and 53, and ransacked the home, police said. They got away with a victim's cellphone.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.