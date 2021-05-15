NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Ninety seven days after the shocking murder of a Yale graduate student, the suspect is finally in custody.

A fugitive task force captured him 1,100 miles south of the New Haven, Connecticut murder scene.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, at the intersection where Kevin Jiang died, flowers at a memorial have faded. But memories of the accomplished graduate student remain vivid on the campus of Yale University.

“Even if you didn’t know him, it was just a shock to know it could happen to someone so young, working so hard,” said student Hannah Nedzbala.

Investigators say on Feb. 6, Jiang was targeted by a gunman who rear-ended the victim’s car before opening fire.

Cops quickly focused on 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, tracking him to suburban Atlanta, and eventually to Montgomery, Alabama, where he was arrested overnight.

Jiang was gunned down just days after becoming engaged to a fellow Yale graduate student, Zion Perry. Cops quickly learned she had a connection to the suspect. Both had attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and were acquainted. Cops are looking at romantic jealousy by Pan as one possible motive for the deadly shooting.

“It’s definitely a relief to know this was followed-up on and they found the person responsible,” Nedzbala said. “There’s still this kind of sadness here.”

“There’s an element of closure I’d say in knowing that there’s some justice in the future, hopefully,” said Yale student Benjamin Groff.

Described as armed and dangerous, Pan surrendered peacefully, and U.S. Marshals expect to bring him back to Connecticut next week.

Jiang was an active member of New Haven’s Trinity Baptist Church. The pastor issued a statement, thanking law enforcement for their diligent work, and praying for peace for the victim’s family.