NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With many restrictions loosening up, there has been some confusion over mask guidelines.

Here’s a snapshot at the current rules in New York City:

You still have to wear a face covering out in public when you cannot keep a six-foot distance from others. You also have to wear one when you are using public transportation or for-hire vehicles, or if you are an employee who has contact with customers or members of the public.

It has become confusing because updated Centers for Disease Control guidelines are the following:

When you’re fully vaccinated you can resume activities without wearing a mask or social distance inside and outside, except where it’s required by federal, state, tribal or territorial regulations.

Connecticut will move to follow the guidance on Wednesday. New York and New Jersey have not announced any changes.

Six counties in New York are now urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to adopt the CDC’s guidance and allow fully vaccinated residents return to normalcy.