BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Bridgeport were investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday at an illegal club that claimed the lives of two men.
The shooting occurred at a building on Main Street that police said was the site of the after-hours club.
Officers arrived around 2 a.m. and found a 38-year-old Bloomfield, Connecticut man dead in the basement. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
A 40-year-old Stamford man also was found in the basement suffering from gunshot wounds and died later at St. Vincent's Hospital.
Neither man was immediately identified.
Streets in the area of the club were closed Sunday morning as police investigated.
