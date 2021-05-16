NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing banks around New York City and getting away with more than $4,000 this month.
The most recent robbery happened Saturday at a TD Bank on Broadway, police said Sunday.READ MORE: NYPD Releases Video Of Vandalism Suspect After Crucifix Toppled, Flag Burned At Brooklyn Church
The suspect, 42-year-old Craig Gernett, allegedly entered the bank around 11 a.m. and verbally demanded cash, police said. He fled with $759.
Investigators believe Gernett is responsible for a citywide pattern of bank robberies in May.
The first incident happened May 6 at a Citibank at Court Square. Police said a suspect approached the teller and handed them a note demanding money. The suspect made it appear as though he was armed, police said. The teller gave the suspect $1,115 and he left the bank, according to police.READ MORE: SPECIAL COVERAGE: 'AIDS Walk New York: Live At Home' On CBSN New York
On May 11, a suspect entered a Chase Bank at Queens Plaza South and verbally demanded cash. He also displayed a note, police said. The suspect fled with $760.
Two banks were robbed on May 14, according to police. A suspect got away with $568 from a TD Bank on Lexington Avenue and $1,000 from a Chase Bank on West 125th Street. A suspect attempted to rob a Bank of America on West 117th Street but left empty-handed, police said.
Gernett is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes, tattoos on both hands and an earing on his left ear, according to police.MORE NEWS: Police: 2 Men Shot, Killed At After-Hours Club In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.