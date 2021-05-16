NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing banks around New York City and getting away with more than $4,000 this month.

The most recent robbery happened Saturday at a TD Bank on Broadway, police said Sunday.

The suspect, 42-year-old Craig Gernett, allegedly entered the bank around 11 a.m. and verbally demanded cash, police said. He fled with $759.

Investigators believe Gernett is responsible for a citywide pattern of bank robberies in May.

The first incident happened May 6 at a Citibank at Court Square. Police said a suspect approached the teller and handed them a note demanding money. The suspect made it appear as though he was armed, police said. The teller gave the suspect $1,115 and he left the bank, according to police.

On May 11, a suspect entered a Chase Bank at Queens Plaza South and verbally demanded cash. He also displayed a note, police said. The suspect fled with $760.

Two banks were robbed on May 14, according to police. A suspect got away with $568 from a TD Bank on Lexington Avenue and $1,000 from a Chase Bank on West 125th Street. A suspect attempted to rob a Bank of America on West 117th Street but left empty-handed, police said.

Gernett is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes, tattoos on both hands and an earing on his left ear, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.