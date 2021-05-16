By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning, everyone! We're starting off the day with a nice, crisp, and mainly clear spring airmass… Temps are in the mid 50s in NYC, but some upper 40s can be found in the outlying 'burbs.
Expect a bit more cloudiness during the day compared to yesterday, and temps will be a bit lower… but still pretty mild in the low/mid 70s. We're also monitoring a bit of a better risk for pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. While we don't expect anything severe, you'll definitely want to pay attention to the sky.
The work week ahead is shaping up to be an overall beauty with predominantly dry conditions and temps reaching the low and mid 80s by week's end!