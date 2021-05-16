NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Inside the 7-Eleven near 37th Street and Eighth Avenue, by a table with bananas, is where a store clerk says a man was shot Saturday night.

The clerk was not in the store when it happened, but police say the call came in just before 11:30 p.m.

According to authorities, a 41-year-old man who was visiting from Ohio got into an argument with 26-year-old Aboulhai Diallo, CBS2’s Cory James reported Sunday.

Diallo, who is from Brooklyn, is accused of pulling out a gun and firing several rounds, including one that hit the tourist in the thigh.

That was concerning for one customer who was checking out Sunday night.

“I’m thinking I’m safe, getting out of a club, going to a 7-Eleven and trying to get some cigarettes. Hearing someone got shot, I would have never came here,” said Izaiah Bludson of New Jersey.

In a tweet Sunday night, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea credited two officers for quickly capturing Diallo and taking him into custody.

Meanwhile, the shooting was the third Midtown incident involving a tourist in six weeks. Last weekend, a woman from Rhode Island was hit by a stray bullet in Times Square, and last month a 44-year-old man from Kansas survived being shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet while passing two men arguing near 38th Street and Eighth Avenue.

People who live in New York City told James the gun violence is getting out of control.

“This is too much. It’s too much,” said Deborah Arze of the Bronx.

“All the gun violence, it is terrible. It is very terrible. These young people ain’t got no sense of direction,” added Miguel Pacheco of the Bronx.

Diallo is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder. The out-of-town victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a broken leg. James was told he is expected to survive.