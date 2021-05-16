NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was killed and four adults were hurt in a Bronx shooting overnight, police said Sunday.
According to NYPD, the injured adults walked to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital for treatment and are not cooperating with investigators.
Police were called to the scene on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Officers found 17-year-old Armanis Valdez, from the Bronx, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Valdez was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police later determined a 31-year-old man, 28-year-old woman, 25-year-old man and 24-year-old man went to the hospital on their own with gunshot wounds from the same shooting. They were all in stable condition, police said.
There were no immediate details from police about what led to the shooting.