By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning! We’re starting off the work week with bright skies and cool temps….upper 40s in the ‘burbs, mid 50s around town.
Expect another mild spring day with a blend of sun and clouds, and temperatures topping out in the low & mid 70s. A few pop-up showers/storms are possible this afternoon, but most folks will remain totally dry. Still, it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy!
Our attention then turns to big-time warmth starting mid-week. Temps will near 80 tomorrow…but will easily reach the 80s Wednesday & beyond…and we could even be talking some 90s by the weekend. Stay tuned!