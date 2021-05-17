CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Monday morning! We’re starting off the work week with bright skies and cool temps….upper 40s in the ‘burbs, mid 50s around town.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect another mild spring day with a blend of sun and clouds, and temperatures topping out in the low & mid 70s. A few pop-up showers/storms are possible this afternoon, but most folks will remain totally dry. Still, it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy!

(Credit: CBS2)

Our attention then turns to big-time warmth starting mid-week. Temps will near 80 tomorrow…but will easily reach the 80s Wednesday & beyond…and we could even be talking some 90s by the weekend. Stay tuned!

CBSNewYork Team