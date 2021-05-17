TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey schools will fully reopen for in-person classes five days a week in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Murphy said the executive order he signed in August that allowed schools to offer remote and hybrid learning will expire at the end of the current school year.

“We are facing a much different world from one year ago,” he said.

Murphy also again addressed his divergence with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on indoor mask mandates, saying New Jersey will keep the requirement for face coverings in indoor public places.

Most residents of the state are still unvaccinated, the governor said, and people’s vaccine status is not being checked when people enter supermarkets or hardware stores, for example.

“I don’t know how we can expect workers to be able to tell who is vaccinated from who isn’t. And, it is unfair to put the burden on business owners and frontline employees to police every patron,” he said.

The CDC said last week that vaccinated people can largely ditch masks in indoor settings.

Murphy said that the indoor mask mandate would likely be removed in the “not-so-distant future.”

