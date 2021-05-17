BREAKINGNew York State To Adopt New CDC Guidelines For Vaccinated People Starting This Wednesday, Cuomo Says
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, COVID, Health, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines for vaccinated people starting this Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team