NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines for vaccinated people starting this Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.