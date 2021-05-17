NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City subways resumed 24-hour service overnight, but there are growing concerns about safety amid an increase in crime.

More than a year ago, the subways came to a screeching halt. The pandemic stopped 24-hour service for the first time in 116 years to allow cleaning.

“You can really feel the sense of optimism,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye said Sunday.

Trains will no longer stop running between 2 and 4 a.m. for disinfecting, but will be cleaned when they arrive at a terminal station.

Now, the challenge is getting riders back to mass transit. Subway ridership surpassed 2.2 million passengers per day in May, but overall ridership is still down 63.5%.

“I used to feel safer back in 2000, 2001,” Arthur Regen, visiting from Brazil, told CBS2.

“I feel safe, but my roommate experienced harassment,” passenger Nick Yalamas said.

The most recent NYPD numbers show transit crime is up 70.6% week to date.

On Friday, three teens were arrested and charged in a series of slashing on the subway. A fourth is still being sought by police.

Saturday, a Good Samaritan was bitten and choked on the D train at Columbus Circle when he stepped in while a woman was being harassed.

Police are also looking for a man who allegedly punched a 56-year-old woman on a northbound 7 train a Queensboro Plaza after she told him to wear a mask.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, commuters and a CBS2 crew witnessed a man with his pants down at the 28th Street station, where another man was sleeping at the turnstiles.

“He doesn’t have any pants on and he got off the train,” one person said. “He started coming over me, so I got off the train. It’s disgusting.”

“That’s concentrated urine on there, that could be a combination of beer, urine,” said Passengers United President Charlton D’Souza. “You can smell it.”

Security expert Manny Gomez offered some advice for commuters.

“Try to get in the conductor’s car. Because the conductor is there and has easier access to law enforcement,” he said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority continues to ask City Hall for additional safety resources. A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “The NYPD has the largest transit force in history. The MTA is clearly trying to score political points.”

With trains running 24-hours again, masks must be worn.