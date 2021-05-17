NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A major wildfire is burning in Southern New Jersey, with buildings at risk and evacuations underway.
Flames were first spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township.
The fire has now spread to 70 acres.
Officials are trying to protect approximately 100 structures in the area.
Evacuations are voluntary, and a local middle school has been set up as a shelter.
Route 9 remains closed in the area due to heavy smoke.