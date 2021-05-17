NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new developments in the convoluted saga of New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who is accused of killing his best friend in Los Angeles.

After a long break due to COVID, the trial has restarted.

Meanwhile, in New York, a lawyer is pressing for another look at the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s wife, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

Durst, 78, last appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court in March 2020.

His trial for the December 2000 murder of Susan Berman was put on hold after two days of testimony as the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

Prosecutors say Durst shot and killed Berman to prevent her from talking about the 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathie.

She vanished from their home in northern Westchester County and is presumed dead.

On Monday, a lawyer representing her siblings said there is a wide-ranging cover-up of what happened to Kathie Durst.

“To make it appear that Kathie returned to New York City and then voluntarily abandoned him, her family, her friends, her medical school education and everything in this world that she loved,” said Robert Abrams, the attorney for Kathie Durst’s siblings.

The lawyer implicated members of Durst’s billionaire family, which controls millions of square feet of New York real estate.

A Durst Organization spokesperson said, “The Durst family is appalled by Robert’s actions and has cooperated with authorities to help ensure justice is served. These allegations are false and have been repeatedly debunked.”

Since Robert Durst has bladder cancer, extra coronavirus mitigation measures are in place in the courtroom.

The trial is expected to last at least four months.

The Westchester District Attorney confirmed the Cold Case Unit is actively reviewing the disappearance of Kathie Durst.