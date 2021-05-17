NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the driver they say slammed an SUV into a house on Staten Island and took off.
Investigators said the car plowed into a home in Fields Avenue in Willowbrook just after midnight Monday.READ MORE: NYC Adding 250 NYPD Officers To Subways As 24-Hour Service Resumes
The impact dislodged a structural wall in the home’s garage and damaged gas lines.READ MORE: Tax Refunds Delayed As May 17 Filing Deadline Arrives
Crews installed temporary supports. However, the Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order for the people who live there.
No one was hurt.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Tears Down Cross, Burns American Flag At Brooklyn Church
Police said the car’s license plate was left behind.