By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the driver they say slammed an SUV into a house on Staten Island and took off.

Investigators said the car plowed into a home in Fields Avenue in Willowbrook just after midnight Monday.

The impact dislodged a structural wall in the home’s garage and damaged gas lines.

Crews installed temporary supports. However, the Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order for the people who live there.

No one was hurt.

Police said the car’s license plate was left behind.

