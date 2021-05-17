WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are looking for a man accused of stabbing a coworker back in March.
It happened around 10:45 a.m. on March 18 at JTD Stamping in Wyandanch.
Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect allegedly goes by multiple aliases, including Melvin D. Bonilla-Salmeron, Ruben Bonilla, Ruben Reyes, Melvin Salmeron, Ruben Salmeron and Jose Reyes.
Police said he also uses multiple addresses in Bay Shore, but is believed to be originally from El Salvador.
The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.