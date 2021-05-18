NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another innocent bystander has been hit by a stray bullet, this time an 80-year-old man in the South Bronx. He was wounded while walking with his family.

Police said the elderly man was near an intersection in Crotona Park East on Monday afternoon when gunfire erupted. Investigators said he was hit once and is expected to be OK, but people in the neighborhood said they’re now looking over their shoulders, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday.

Surveillance video appears to show a suspect pull out a gun and fire into the street on East 174th Street near Vyse Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Duddridge spoke to one man who said he heard it from his window.

“Bam! Bam! Like firework,” the man said.

Police said a bullet hit the victim in the buttocks. He was was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

“I feel horrible because he could be my grandfather. It could be my dad. Nobody wants a loved one to be gone because of some stupidity,” resident Martin Escovoza said.

Investigators believe the suspect was aiming at an intended target who is not yet known.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect talking to what appears to be a group of teens or kids. The incident is concerning for area parents, who said they want to see more officers out.

“Maybe they should over-police if situations like this keep happening,” Aquanda Crawford said. “They probably need more police around.

“Every time it gets hotter … a lot more drama starts,” Crawford added.

Since early Monday there have been six shooting victims citywide. So far this year there have been 558 people shot shot, compared to 315 at this time last year.

“When you look at the gun arrests that have been made throughout New York City, we have in the first quarter of this year exceeding anything in the prior 20-plus, quite a bit, years. So now we need those to play themselves out through the court system. We need consequences for those,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on NY1.

Shea also said 800 officers graduated from the academy last week and will help deal with this latest round of crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.