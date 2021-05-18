NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 80-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet while walking with his family Monday in the South Bronx.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. at 174th and Vyse streets.READ MORE: Exclusive: Whistleblower Alleges Queens Company Ordered Health Clinic Workers To Over Dilute Doses Of COVID Vaccine
Police said the suspect opened fire on someone on the corner, but hit the victim in his backside.READ MORE: Unruly Passenger From Upstate New York Forces JetBlue Flight To Be Diverted
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The search continues for the suspect.MORE NEWS: 'Irresponsible:' MTA Says Mayor's Plan To Add 250 Subway Officers Isn't Enough To Combat Recent Crime
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.