NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Your name and date of birth are required to book a flight, but soon, things might get even more personal before take-off.

Now, airlines could ask you to step on the scale at the gate.

“Would you do it?” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock asked.

“Um, no,” one woman said, laughing.

“Would you lie about your weight if they asked you?” Murdock asked.

“Perhaps. Let’s be honest,” the woman said.

There’s mixed reaction to the possibility that passengers might be asked to step on a scale or provide their weight at the gate.

“I don’t see any problem with it,” Montvale resident George Mulato said.

“No … You’re not supposed to ask women real hair color, weight and age,” another woman said.

Peter Greenberg, travel editor for CBS News, says it could happen as part of a FAA pilot program.

“There’s a good chance that by the end of this year, in a pilot program, American will be an airline that will ask for volunteers to give their weight before they get on the plane,” he said.

The reason the FAA wants to know how many pounds you’re packing — safety.

“Airlines are very critical about their weight and balance. It’s crucial to the performance of the plane,” Greenberg said.

“That’s the perfect example of why to get weighed, for safety,” Rahway resident Charles Graves said. “I wouldn’t have no problem with it.”

Greenberg says the FAA has estimated the weight of every passenger.

“The problem right now is they haven’t re-done the estimate and Americans are getting fatter,” Greenberg said.

It’s time to face reality and calculate an average weight right for the decade.

“The airlines are not necessarily excited about this,” Greenberg said.

If you increase the average weight of each passenger, that decreases the amount of fuel or cargo a plane can carry.

After several conversations with travelers, it seems fair to say, not all lining up to fly will be happy about it either.

“It’s nobody’s business,” one traveler said.

“I wouldn’t,” another traveler said. “It’s embarrassing.”

If an airline thinks a passenger is underestimating their weight, the FAA recommends the operator estimates the weight and adds 10 pounds. Right now, American Airlines is slated to participate in the pilot program.