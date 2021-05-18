NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rudy Giuliani‘s son says he’s running for governor of New York.
Andrew Giuliani says he thinks this is the right time for change in the state.
“I am seeking the candidacy for the 57th governor of New York,” he said Tuesday morning. “I think it’s time that New York gets turned around. I’m sick and tired of seeing New Yorkers leaving to Florida, to Texas, to Tennessee. And I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure New York is not just the cultural center of the world again, but the economic center of the world.”
"In a Governor Giuliani, New Yorkers all across the state will get somebody who will fight for them every single day, who will fight to make sure New York is the economic center of the world again," he added.
The 35-year-old worked under President Donald Trump in the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. He has never held elected office.
Giuliani joins former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Rep. Lee Zeldin in the race to replace Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo has not said whether he plans to run again in 2022.